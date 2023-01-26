Government meets stakeholders on Lake Gwayi-Shangani

Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo spelt out the agenda of the meeting. He touched on the role of chiefs and how the Lake Gwayi-Shangani will benefit Matabeleland North province.

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has convened a stakeholder meeting today with various ministries and chiefs to discuss the progress of the construction of Lake-Gwayi Shangani.

The meeting is being held at Hwange Safari Lodge, Matabeleland North province this morning.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo is chairing the meeting, that has Matabeleland North Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos and Minister of State in the Vice Presidentâ€™s Office Retired Brigadier General Sibangumuzi Khumalo.

The meeting is also attended by Chiefs such as Deli, Matupula, Siansali, Siabuwa, Mabhikwa (acting) members from the Joint Operations Command, and CEOs of local authorities.

The meeting will look at the Lake Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction, the reorganization of affected people, the roles of the chiefs, and other affected areas.