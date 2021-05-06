Government orders schools to release results

Harare Bureau

Schools should not withhold examination results for non-payment of fees but should instead take action against the defaulting parents or guardians, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said last night.

This week, the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council released O-level results and some candidates have been blocked from getting their results, which they need immediately to secure A level places.

Minister Mathema wants the debt recovery process to be strictly between schools and parents.

The children were not part of the contracts between schools and parents hence they should never be disadvantaged.

Heads of government schools that continue withholding pupils’ results will face disciplinary action while private schools risk being sanctioned or completely deregistered for not adhering to the rules.

“Schools are not allowed to withhold results of learners,” said Minsiter Mathema. “It is illegal for schools to withhold results over non-payment of fees.

“Whether private or public, schools should find means of recovering what is owed to them by parents and guardians without punishing learners.

“Learners should be allowed to access their results timeously and continue with their education while school authorities engage defaulting parents.”

It is not the intention of Government to financially cripple the operations of schools but pupils cannot be punished fo their parents’ failure to pay fees.

Schools authorities can take legal action against defauling parents.