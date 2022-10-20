Government partners ITU in cyber security

ICT Deputy Minister Cde Dingumuzi Phuti representing ICT Minister Dr Jenfarn Muswere, delivers the key note address at the Cyber Security High Level Dialogue held at the University of Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has started working with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in setting up strategies to address cyber security.

The ITU is the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies – ICTs.

Speaking at a Cyber security High Level Dialogue held today, on Thursday, at the University of Zimbabwe, ICT Minister Dr Jenfarn Muswere represented by his deputy, Cde Dingumuzi Phuti said Government is working flat out to address issues of cyber security.

The event is one of the many activities that have been lined up for the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October) organised by the ICT Ministry and today it brought together players in the cyber security space to share experiences on all related important issues.

“The Ministry working with Potraz and the International Telecommunications Union is setting up a National Computer Incident Response Team (NCIRT) to provide a focal point for incident reporting and response in the country.

“These are some of the important developments that reflect Zimbabwe’s commitment to creating a safe environment for all of us. The National Development Strategy 1 talks of the digital economy as one of our national priorities and thus we need to protect our citizens as we increase access and usage to ICTs,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

Deputy Minister Phuti said the Ministry working with its stakeholders is also seized with designing a programme to train personnel in Government Ministries, Departments and agencies on ICT skills and Cyber security awareness.

“We believe there is room for collaboration with institutions of higher learning such as the University of Zimbabwe in this regard.

“Today’s world is completely different from a decade ago as changes in information and communication technology increase exponentially. As a result, it is important for institutions to undertake cyber security-related due diligence and assessments, identify proper detective controls, and enforce third party and insider risk programmes to protect and safeguard their working environments from cyber related activities that are not conducive for growth. I believe we will all delve into some of these critical issues that are associated with our drive towards digitisation,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

