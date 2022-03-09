Government set to action climate change mitigation plan

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

Government is set implement measures to ease the effects of climate change that has resulted in a prolonged dry spell around the country and people must not panic as there are adequate stocks of cereals for all needy families.

This was said yesterday by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, during a post-Cabinet briefing.

Zimbabwe for the past month or so has been affected by a dry spell that has caused moisture stress on most crops. Farmers in urban and rural areas have been worried as the effects of climate change continue to bite.

Minister Mutsvangwa said according to a report by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, climate change was biting farmers, but assured the nation that there are enough food stocks.

“The First Round Crop and Livestock Survey confirmed that climate change is upon us and affecting agricultural production. The nation is being assured that every effort is being made to ensure that no Zimbabwean will die of hunger. Adequate stocks of cereals are available for all needy families,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said to mitigate the effects of climate change and guarantee household food self sufficiency, Government will ensure that crops grown and livestock raised in agro ecological regions will be determined by agro ecological requirements.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government will accelerate climate-proofing strategies for smallholder farmers and increase irrigation.

“For example the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, it will also have mandatory preconditions of training for holing out and mulching among other strategies.

“Government will also accelerate irrigation development targeting 50 000 hectares per year for A2 farmers and Arda will become feed, fibre, bio fuels, and seed security agents for the nation.

“Also we want to build resilience by extending the Zunde raMambo/Isiphala seNkosi concept to include village heads and headmen.

It was directed to chiefs but now we will be directing them to the sabhukus and headmen. Government will also upgrade the presidential teak grease programme and intensify the diptank rehabilitation programme.

This is in line with the Second Republic’s mantra, of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. She said Government is geared for the 2022 winter cereal production with nearly US$10 million set to be released.

“Further, Cabinet has resolved that the preparations for an expanded winter wheat programme will be supported by timely Government guarantees and the facilitation of the private sector value chain financing. The Presidential Winter Wheat Programme will be funded wholly by Government to the tune of US$9 293 820.

“The nation is being further informed that Cabinet approved the pre-planting wheat floor producer prices of ZW$175 741,86 per metric tonne for ordinary grade at a 15 percent return on investment, and ZW$193 316,046 per metric tonne for premium grade wheat. A viable producer price will incentivise farmers to commit more land to wheat production,” she said.

Minister Mustvangwa said this year 75 000 hectares has been targeted for wheat production, up from over 65 000 hectares in the previous season.

“The hectarage which will be sponsored by CBZ Agro-Yield, AFC Land Bank and Private Sector contribution will bring total estimated production to 383 500 metric tonnes, against a national requirement of 360 000 metric tonnes, thereby ensuring that the country meets its domestic consumption needs,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister said there will be no winter maize planting this year while breaking down how the 385 000 tonnes of wheat that Government is targeting will be achieved.

CBZ Agro-Yield is targeting to contracting 36 500 hectares. At an estimated yield of 4.5 tonnes per hectare, the estimated production is 164 250 tonnes. AFC Land Bank is targeting at contracting 10 000 hectares.

At an estimated yield of 4.5 tonnes per hectare, the estimated production is 45 000 tonnes. The private sector will contract 23 000 hectares for wheat. At an estimated yield of 6.5 tonnes per hectare, the estimated production is 149 500 tonnes.

“The Presidential Input Scheme will target at contracting 5 500 hectares for wheat, compared to the 5 000 hectares targeted in the 2021 season and a total of 7 000 hectares has been targeted for barley production which will be wholly funded by the private sector.

No winter maize production is envisaged as all efforts are directed at ensuring sufficient wheat for the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She assured farmers that the country has enough certified wheat seed, fertilisers and chemicals in stock for the 2022 winter cereal production season and there is sufficient water in dams to irrigate the 75 000 hectares.

