Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

FOR decades, social attitudes have reflected the view that people with disabilities (PWDs) are objects of fear and pity. Issues of access, equal opportunities and inclusion have constantly been of concern. The list of barriers and challenges faced by PWDs meanders.

Regardless of all the countless challenges that PWDs face, some are resilient enough to fight back and work hard in fending for themselves and their families. Chronicle interviewed some physically challenged vendors who shared their experiences, challenges and how they tackle everyday life.

Mr Toddy Mudzengerere from Nguboyenja suburb said he has always tried by all means to break the stereotype of being treated like a second class citizen.

“At most times, PWDs have this attitude of relaxing and waiting for sponsorship to sustain their lifestyles, forgetting that it is not every time that one will get the money or donations. This is why I always tell myself that I will work hard and use my own hands to fend for my family and not wait for another man to do that while I am there. I started this vending business during the late 90s and I have been putting food on the table for my family,” he said.

Mr Mudzengerere said the only thing that he would truly look forward to from society and the Government is equal treatment as well as consideration of the rights of PWDs.

“The Government should consider making reforms that are disability friendly to support our small businesses. Government can support us by reducing duty at the border or removing it for physically challenged people because most of our profits are spent paying for duty whenever I go and hoard what I sell,” he said.

Another physically challenged vendor, Mr Possent Mlilo, who lives in Sizinda suburb, said he faces challenges with mobility.

Mr Mlilo has to push himself in his wheelchair from the suburb to the city center where he works.

“The greatest challenge that I face is mobility, being someone who is wheelchair bound, transport operators are not very welcoming. I at times go and stand at the main road and wait for transport but the effort is futile as they pass me even after seeing that I am in need of transport. To solve that problem, I have told myself that I won’t attempt to look for transport and just push myself in my wheelchair until I get to the city center,” he said.

Mr Mlilo said with his situation, he is forced to wake up as early as 5AM to quickly prepare his things and get on the road.