Government values private sector contribution to wheat production

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Government has hailed the private sector’s sterling contribution to the growth of agriculture particularly in wheat production by availing 57 000 hectares, accounting for over 71 percent of wheat production in 2022.

The Government’s call for private players to fund the production of 40 percent of their annual raw material needs from local producers through contracting, joint ventures and corporate farming saw farmers under the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA) grouping planting wheat on 15 500ha in 2021, 30 000ha in 2022 and 25 000ha this winter season.

The Second Republic is now on the cusp of getting wheat exports underway to generate foreign currency.

This comes, as the country is targeting an 11 percent increase in wheat production from last year’s 380 000 tonnes from 80 885 hectares to 420 000 tonnes from this year’s 86 000 ha.

To add impetus to its export push, the Government this year availed incentives to encourage production of cereal and managed to achieve 96 percent of the targeted 90 000ha.

The annual national wheat consumption stands around 360 000 tonnes leaving a balance of 50 000 tonnes as excess, which can be exported to regional countries in need.

Annual wheat production in Zimbabwe has hovered above 50 000 tonnes between 1980 and 2007 and remained around the 50 000 tonnes mark over the period 2008 and 2016.

It recorded a 280 percent spike from a low of 100 044 tonnes in 2019 to last year’s 380 000.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka on Monday told participants during the Climate Smart Agriculture for Sustainable Innovations and Practices breakfast meeting in Harare organised by the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society and the Diplomatic Business Networking Club that the Government recognise and value the private sector contribution.

He said the ministry has been working tirelessly to promote the participation of the private sector in all aspects of agricultural transformation.

“Furthermore, we recognise the importance of private sector engagement and public-private partnerships. The Government’s role is to provide a facilitatory role, ensuring agricultural transformation that is private sector-led and public sector-facilitated.

“We have witnessed remarkable growth in the production value chain, thanks to the support and massive participation of the private sector in climate-smart agriculture,” he said.

“The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has been working tirelessly to promote the participation of the private sector in all aspects of agricultural transformation.

“We have introduced policies that compel private sector off-takers and users of agricultural commodities to produce at least 40 percent of their annual requirements through local production, supporting local farmers through various frameworks such as joint ventures, contract farming, and corporate farming.

“These efforts have already started bearing fruit since their promulgation in 2020. For instance, in 2022, the private sector contributed over 57 000 hectares, accounting for over 71 percent of wheat production in Zimbabwe,” said the minister.

He added that a consortium of private sector millers and processors, known as Food Crops Contractor Association (FCCA) has been formed with Government support, which has been contributing to production and import substitution.

The meeting was an opportunity for agriculture players to discuss strategic priorities, initiatives, and enabling frameworks required to transition towards a resilient, sustainable, and productive agricultural sector, ensuring long-term food security.

Dr Masuka added that another critical aspect is support on agricultural research and development.

He said innovation and scientific advancements play a significant role in enhancing the productivity and efficiency of agricultural practices.

To that end, he said by investing in research and development, new technologies, techniques, and best practices will be unlocked that will empower farmers and enable them to thrive in a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

“To promote investment in the agricultural sector, the Government of Zimbabwe has lined up various incentives. These measures include duty rebates on the importation of high-value capital materials, exemption from income tax in the first five years of operation, the establishment of specific economic zones, differentiated value-added tax rates, and favorable treatment for machinery and equipment as part of equity investments.”

He added that the Government is committed to supporting the agricultural sector, particularly small-scale farmers, and there have been positive responses to the current and planned programs aimed at spurring transformation and supporting climate-smart initiatives.

“Our rural 8.0 programme, which supports development-oriented interventions targeting livestock and subsistence farming, is already making a difference on many farms.

“Furthermore, we recognise the importance of investment in rural infrastructure. Adequate infrastructure, such as irrigation systems, storage facilities, and transportation networks, is essential for the efficient functioning of our agricultural value chains. We are committed to ensuring that our rural areas have the necessary infrastructure to support the growth and development of the agricultural sector.”ernm