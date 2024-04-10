Gokwe businessman loses more than US$9k and loaded gun to robbers

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Gokwe businessman lost cash and other valuables including a loaded gun to armed robbers who broke into his house while he was asleep.

Leonard Chari (45) who operates a grocery shop at Masakadza Business Centre in Gokwe South, had to endure torture together with his family from the four-member gang which demanded cash.

Police said the gang forced entry into the family house which is behind their shop and assaulted the five family members including the shop attendant demanding cash.

“On 7 April 2024 around 8 PM, Chari closed his shop and retired to bed together with his family. Around 1 AM, complainant and his wife were awakened by four unknown men who were armed with axes and logs,” said Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

The gang assaulted the complainant, his wife, children and the shop attended while demanding cash.

The intruders took away US$9 900, R3000, 5 cellphones, and a Taurus gun revolver loaded with 28 rounds.

The firearm was recovered in the complainant’s yard.

Police are now hunting for the suspects.

“We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects. We further urge members of the public not to keep large sums of money on their premises,” he urged.