Govt ensures Hwange citizens get vaccinated

Leonard Ncube in Hwange

GOVERNMENT will stop at nothing in ensuring every citizen in Hwange is vaccinated as the Matabeleland North district is key to the country’s economic development through coal and energy production.

This comes as the country has procured 12 million vaccines which have been fully paid for according to Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro, who implored local communities to strive to have their own herd immunity.

Coal is produced by Hwange Colliery Company and other mines while Zimbabwe Power Company produces energy at Hwange Power Station, making the town key to the country’s economic recovery path and attainment of Vision 2030.

There have been concerns about slow uptake of vaccination particularly in Hwange town which has become Matabeleland North’s Covid-19 hotspot.

As of Wednesday, Hwange district had 1 898 cumulative cases, 556 of which are active and 24 deaths, figures which health authorities have said are a cause for concern.

Dr Mangwiro yesterday visited the district and held a meeting at Hwange Colliery Hospital, with a cross section of stakeholders involved in the fight against Covid-19 through the taskforce.

Dr Mangwiro urged every resident to get vaccinated saying a healthy population is the cornerstone of economic development.

“We are moving around the country drumming up support for the vaccination exercise and Hwange is important to Zimbabwe because we depend on Hwange in terms of coal production and energy production.

“For business in our country to continue, we need a healthy population. Our Health Minister (Dr Costantino Chiwenga), who is Vice-President, made sure we don’t relax, especially here in Hwange. You might realise that as Government we are aware of how important this town is hence it’s crucial that we leave no one in the vaccination drive here in Hwange,” said Dr Mangwiro.

Over 47 000 people have received their first dose in the district, almost half of them coming from Victoria Falls which has reached herd immunity with over 60 percent of the population having been jabbed.

About 29 000 have received their second dose in the district.

Hwange District Medical Officer Dr Fungayi Musinami-Mvura told the deputy minister that the district requires 60 000 more doses to cover the whole eligible population of close to 100 000, excluding children.

Dr Mangwiro said the doses will be delivered as he challenged the district to beat its target within two weeks, learning from Victoria Falls which vaccinated over 17 000 people in five days when mass vaccination was launched in the resort city in March.

He said the country had procured enough vaccines to cover all the eligible population.

Hwange Central MP Mr Daniel Molokele said the Covid-19 taskforce team has been facing challenges with resources such as transport and fuel.

After the meeting, the deputy minister toured Hwange Colliery Hospital and Five Miles Hospital, which is meant to be a district hospital. — @ncubeleon