Govt reinstates striking health workers, reviewing their salaries

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has reinstated striking health workers on the payroll amid indications that it is working on reviewing their salaries.

The striking health workers did not receive their July salaries after the Health Services Board (HSB) implemented the no-work-no-pay principle.

After talks, the health workers thanked their employers for fulfilling its promise.

Unfortunately, the nurses have vowed not to go back to work until their salary adjustment demands are met.

The nurses have been on strike since May, a critical time when their services are required in the fight against Covid-19.

The striking nurses were left counting their losses last month as they did not benefit from the US$75 Covid-19 allowances that Government paid others who were reporting for duty.

In an interview yesterday, HSB deputy director public relations, Ms Tryfine Rachael Dzvukutu said all nurses, those on strike and those reporting for duty were receiving their salaries and allowances.

“Yes, they are all back on the payroll. Some of them are still on strike,” she said.

Ms Dzvukutu said Government is working on reviewing salaries and allowances of all its employees.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) president Mr Enock Dongo commended Government for fulfilling its promise of paying all health workers.

He said after declaring incapacitation, some nurses reacted by not reporting for duty.

Mr Dongo said in May, they received $3 400 as basic salary, an amount he said wasn’t enough to cover their monthly demands such as rentals, food and transport.

“We are very grateful to the Government for fulfilling its promise by paying our members their salaries and allowances. It’s a welcome development and they are happy with the positive development from the employer,” he said.

“We hear the plea for the health workers to return to work and save lives, we want to and appreciate the call but we are still incapacitated, moral among health workers is low. Some might report for work but they will be doing nothing. Patients will be turned away. Like today (yesterday) I was at Harare Hospital and nurses were just seated turning away patients because they don’t have PPEs, even gloves to attend to patients they don’t have. Government must pay us a decent wage and avail PPE and we will return to work.”

Last week, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is the Health and Child Care Minister said health workers should return to work and save lives while Government addresses their grievances.

The VP said Government was aware of the challenges being faced by workers in the health sector and pleaded for patience as authorities were working on issues affecting them.

“We are working hard to improve our health delivery system at ward, village, district, province up to referral institutions. We are strengthening our system so that people can access medication easily,” said the VP.

“Our health workers are on strike. We are encouraging them to return to work so we that we can save lives. While we are aware of their grievances, they should also consider saving lives. We are not blind to your issues. We are working hard to assist, but you should also consider lives of patients.”