Gwanda court construction on course

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

CONSTRUCTION of the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court in Gwanda has gained momentum after the Government under the Second Republic allocated funds for completion of the project which is one of the priority projects under the 100-Day Cycle.

Construction of the building began in June 2004 but work was suspended in 2008 due to financial constraints.

Work on the project resumed in 2019 but very little ground was covered as limited funds had been allocated for the project.

Government allocated more resources in April last year hence a lot of ground has since been covered.

Gwanda is the provincial capital of Matabeleland South Province and court officials in the town are operating from different buildings.

The town has an establishment of six magistrates who take turns to use the improvised courtrooms at the different buildings in the mining town.

The Gwanda Magistrates’ Court which is a state-of-the-art complex, is expected to accommodate approximately 500 Government workers.

It will accommodate all relevant departments within the judiciary including the High Court meaning that high-level offences like murder and divorce will be handled locally. This will ensure the timeous completion of cases.

The new court complex will also address the shortage of offices for Government workers.

Under the Second Republic, Government is moving with speed to complete key infrastructure projects that have stalled for years.

Other projects that have resumed in the province include Tuli-Manyange Dam, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic home economics complex, Gwanda State University and Filabusi Registry offices among others.

Speaking after a tour of the Gwanda Magistrates’ complex yesterday, Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo said Matabeleland South has a number of key development projects underway, a confirmation that Government is walking the talk when it says it is leaving noone and no place behind.

He said Government was committed to implementing development projects that improve service delivery and transform people’s lives inline with its vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Dr Gumbo said the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court project has been prioritised for completion and is being monitored under the 100-day cycle programme.

“This project started way back in 2004 and stalled. Under the Second Republic the project has taken off and with the release of funds, it will be completed.

“This project will greatly assist the people of Matabeleland South whose courts officials are operating from makeshift courtrooms while other people are forced to travel as far as Bulawayo to attend court cases,” he said.

Dr Gumbo said the100-day cycle programme enables Government to monitor implementation of development projects across the country and quickly raise a red flag where there are challennges.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedinico Ncube said the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court project which had stalled for a very long time was finally taking shape after Government availed resources.

Cde Ncube said once complete, the people will access most services under one roof.

Gwanda Provincial Magistrate, Ms Charity Maphosa said staff was scattered across town which was causing administrative challenges.

“We have two courtrooms and the six magistrates take turns to preside over cases which is a big challenge. Our members of staff have limited working space because of overcrowding. The new court complex will therefore ease the problem of shoratge of courtrooms and offices,” she said.

Matabeleland South Provincial Public Works Director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube urged Government to urgently release funds to complete the remaining works.

@DubeMatutu