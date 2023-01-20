Gwanda man on the run for murdering brother

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A GWANDA man is on the run after he killed his brother during a fistfight over an undisclosed matter.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Sibona Village. She said the suspect Handries Ncube (37) had a misunderstanding with his brother Lungile Ncube (43) on 17 January and he died on the following day.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case where a man killed his brother. The two brothers had a misunderstanding while they were at Famous Bar resulting in a fistfight. Lungile fell to the ground and his head hit a rock. He sustained injuries and he was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he died,” she said.

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of Handrails to contact the police. She urged people to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes.

@DubeMatutu