Gwayi-Shangani to provide opportunities for the youth

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

YOUTHS across the country are set to benefit from immense business opportunities that will arise upon the completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani, one of the flagship infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa has commended the groundbreaking progress achieved so far in the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Matabeleland North Province as one of the milestones by his Government last year.

A mid-2023 deadline has been set for the completion of the dam, which is expected to impact positively on several economic aspects.

Lake Gwayi-Shangani is the third largest inland dam after Tugwi Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi with a gross carrying capacity of 650 million cubic meters. Being constructed by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) through a Chinese contractor, the dam project is part of a century-old National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), which successive administrations failed to kick start.

However, when President Mnangagwa came to power in 2017, he pledged to complete it within a short period and true to his word, the project is now 73 percent complete. While Zinwa is the project manager, China Water and Electric Corporation, is responsible for construction works.

Once completed, Bulawayo’s supply dams situated with Matabeleland South will be weaned off from the city.

It is expected that the supply dams will be released to support irrigation agricultural programmes in Matabeleland South and boost food security.

The construction project is already having a positive impact on hundreds of locals who are employed at the dam site including the benefit of knowledge transfer.

The Government has identified 10 000 hectares of land that will be irrigated in various districts in Matabeleland North to enhance food security as communities along the pipeline are expected to benefit from the water passing through their villages.

A 10MW hydroelectric power station will be established on site, which will boost electricity generation.

Lake Gwayi Shangani is expected to boost the tourism sector among other economic activities directly linked to the dam.

Members of the Zanu-PF Youth League in Bulawayo yesterday visited the site of the gigantic dam as part of a familiarisation tour, which was organised by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube.

Speaking after their maiden tour, Zanu-PF Bulawayo Youth League vice chairperson, Cde Rumbidzai Chidoma said the project presented vast opportunities for youth empowerment through the several business opportunities that will be rolled out downstream.

“We came here as the youths from Bulawayo to get an appreciation of the good works being undertaken by President Mnangagwa, not only for Bulawayo but the entire region and the country at large,” she said.

“We are happy that work is on course. From our first-hand information, we are now able to confidently tell our fellow youths about this project and present a photographic image.”|

Cde Chidoma urged youths to tap into the opportunities emanating from the project.

“What also impressed us is that a majority of the workers, mostly youths, are from the surrounding villages, which buttresses our President’s philosophy of ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’,” she said.

The party’s provincial youth league secretary for administration, Cde Admire Masikati commended President Mnangagwa for spearheading the project.

“This project failed to materialise under both the white minority rule and the first Republic. It is therefore befitting that the people, particularly the youths, to give President Mnangagwa another mandate in the coming elections so that he completes the Gwayi-Shangani and other outstanding projects in and around the country,” he said.

“As youths in Bulawayo, we will never forget that this project came into life after the coming in of the New Dispensation under President Mnangagwa. We came here to have a first-hand appreciation because we have doubting Thomases out there”

Cde Masikati said the project is part of President Mnangagwa’s drive to foster inclusive economic transformation.

“It also resonates well with the President’s development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind philosophy,” he said.

Situated about 6,5km from the confluence the of Gwayi and Shangani rivers, the concrete gravity arch dam was designed and engineered by Zinwa and has a gross capacity of 650 million cubic metres.

Completion of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project will ensure a reliable water supply to Bulawayo for the next 80 years.

It is s expected to ignite rural industrialisation across the Matabeleland region.

@skhumoyo2000.