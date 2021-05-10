Gweru-born Chipfumbu wins EFC title

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH African-based Zimbabwean mixed martial arts fighter Sylvester Chipfumbu (26) continued his remarkable rise in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) by claiming the bantamweight title on Saturday.

The Gweru born fighter dominated and dethroned incumbent Faeez Jacobs of South Africa for the majority of their five-round fight, which ended in a unanimous decision (48-47 50-45 49-46) at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg.

Chipfumbu even gave Faeez the opportunity to stand up from their ground battle on numerous occasions, allowing him to find an opening and implement his strong striking game.

Another Zimbabwean and EFC Welterweight champion Themba Gorimbo was in Chipfumbu’s corner when he wrote his own piece of history.

Gorimbo and Demarte Pena’s game plan and long hours of training helped transform Chipfumbu into the champions he became on Saturday.

What made the victory sweet for Chipfumbu was his ability to defy the odds by making a remarkable comeback to the ring after last fighting in December 2019 when he beat Asiashu Tshitamba.

Chipfumbu started fighting in the EFC in 2016 and now boasts of seven wins out of nine fights.

All he posted on social media after his amazing victory was “thank you for the support”, reacting to numerous congratulatory messages, particularly from his Zimbabwean followers. — @ZililoR