Gweru businessman to attend global symposium in Egypt

Midlands Bureau

PROMINENT Gweru businessman and real estate developer, Dr Tinashe Manzungu, would attend the second edition of the annual International Manufacturing Convention and Exhibition (IMCE) to be held in Egypt next month.

The three-day global symposium, which is in its second edition, will be presided over by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The symposium will bring various sectors including engineering, building materials industries, petroleum and mining, real estate development and healthcare.

It will run from October 28 to 30 at the Al Manara International Conferences and Exhibitions Centre in Cairo.

Organisers say this year’s edition will present an array of panels, insightful discussions, and a comprehensive exhibition, which will spotlight vital industrial sectors, including construction, textiles, leather, IT, and various others.

Dr Manzungu said the event was worth attending as it will witness the active participation of both local and foreign business magnates, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

“I will be in Egypt, New Cairo from October 28 to 30, 2023 at the A1 Manara International Conference Center for the second annual International Manufacturing Convention. “This is an Invitation from the Federation of Egyptian Industries under the patronage and presence of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt,” he said.

Dr Manzungu said he will be taking part in the convention panel focused on: “Strengthening cooperation with the Arab, African, Euro Mediterranean, Regional and International Economic clusters”.

The former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce said he will also participate in bilateral meetings for future partnerships among various sectors.

Dr Manzungu is a board member of the Africa Business Council and a director of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Business Council.

He is the co-founder of Zimbuild, a real estate business that has diversified to TM Group, an investment portfolio with interest in insurance and financial services.

Dr Manzungu is also the senior vice-president of the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association.

On the international stage, Dr Manzungu has scooped the African Achievers Award under the Excellence in Leadership and Global Corporate Enterprise in the United Kingdom.