Sulu Chimbetu coming to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ORCHESTRA Dendera Kings frontman Sulumani “Sulu” Chimbetu is billed to perform in the City of Kings and Queens this Friday.

The Bvuma Kusara hit maker is billed for Palace Hotel where he will be supported by Ras Paddy, Bovas and Moon Walker.

On the decks will be DJ Ayaxx, DJ Mandoza and DJ Keitho.

Palace Hotel Entertainment director Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa said they continue to give their patrons quality entertainment.

“We are coming from hosting one of the biggest shows in the city and we continue to ensure that the party vibe lives in city.

“This week we will have Sulu where we will party all night and we are also going to be unveiling more local acts that will be billed for shows at Palace in the coming weeks,0 said Gandz.

@mthabisi_mthire