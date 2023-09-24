Kuda Musasiwa to be roasted at Shoko Festival Comedy Roast

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FOUNDER of Zimbabwe’s first Artificial Intelligence chatbot, ZivAI and Fresh In a Box (Zimbabwe’s industry-leading online shopping experience), Kuda Musasiwa is going to be the roast at the third edition of the Shoko Roast which is organised by Simuka Comedy.

Musasiwa also known as Begotten Sun is a hip hop producer and rapper.

The event promises to live up to its billing with a night punctuated by laughter in a no holds barred comedy roast at Reps Theatre next Friday as from 6pm.

This edition comes after an extremely popular, sold out Shoko Roast in 2022 which featured the controversial and outspoken former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa.

Simuka Comedy and Shoko Festival organisers say they are up to the task in bringing their A game.

One of Zimbabwean stand up comedy kingpin contender Doc Vikela who is the director of Simuka Comedy Creative

will be the roast master for the evening.

He said they have broke away from tradition of roasting statesmen and now focus is on creative sector players.

“The comedy roast this year comes with a difference as we have taken a break from politicians who really need the break after the bruising 2023 Polls. We are looking into hip hop heads as Zim Hip Hop has been growing in leaps and bounds.

“What better person to roast than Kuda who is a Hip Hop Head, a political commentator and many other things. This is also a celebration of his life after we nearly lost him to Covid-19 during the pandemic. We know he will fight back but that makes it all the more fun. Comedy lovers will be in for a rib cracking treat with this iconic roast,” said Doc Vikela.

Begotten Sun is a typical Zimbabwean who wears many hats that include being a tech developer, a vendor, a producer, an entrepreneur, father and husband.

Although he is very vocal about politics among many other things he does not identify as a politician.

Shoko Festival coordinator Vera Chisvo said some of the big names to feature at the roast include, Candice Mwakalele, R Peels, BlacPearl, Babongile Skhonjwa, Ricky Fire and Ba Shupi.

“Early birds will also be treated to a 30-minute pre-roast act by the hilarious Tinaye, Cykanyiso DatGuy, Kadem the Comic along with upcoming performers who have been under the Mitambo International Theatre Festival.

“This is an effort to incubate new talented comedians and introduce them to bigger platforms. This year’s edition is testament of the Shoko Roast coming of age. This comes on the backdrop of a successful debut Shoko Roast in 2021 which featured politician Linda Masarira was the main guest and then the 2022 edition that had Temba Mliswa on the hot seat. Tickets are available at Reps Theatre, Simuka Comedy and at Moto Republik,” said Chisvo.

Chisvo said this year’s Roast is presented in collaboration with Mitambo International Theatre Festival.

Shoko Festival is Zimbabwe’s longest running festival of urban culture. It is produced by Magamba Network, Zimbabwe’s trailblazing creative and digital media organisation.

@mthabisi_mthire