Community unites for memorable ‘chillaz’ in Old Luveve

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Residents from across Bulawayo on Sunday gathered at Chigumira grounds in Old Luveve for a remarkable Park and Chill event, defying unfavourable weather conditions.

Organised by 3D Events in collaboration with motoring teams BMW and VW, alongside support from the taxi association and businessman Brian Samuriwo, the event brought together people of all ages for a day of fun and relaxation.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of entertainment suitable for all ages, including quad bike rides and a jumping castle for children, while adults relaxed in and around their cars, enjoying drinks and Shisha while dancing to music from various DJs.

In addition to entertainment, attendees savoured delicious food options ranging from braai meat to traditional dishes, with a variety of snacks that were available from food stalls.

Attendees praised the event’s inclusive atmosphere, with one Grace Sibanda remarking on the freedom to enjoy without interruption.

“I like the vibe here. There’s no pressure to buy champagne or compete with others. Everyone is free to enjoy their own vibe,” Sibanda said.

Parents also commended the organisers for providing a safe and enjoyable environment for families, expressing hope for more frequent events in the future. Mildred Nkiwane, a resident of Gwabalanda, expressed her delight in seeing her children enjoy activities like the jumping castle, which they typically only experience at Luna Park.

A group of men, easily identifiable by the large Highlanders football club flag displayed in front of their car, expressed their excitement at being part of the event. Representing the Highlanders chapter from Luveve, they reminisced about seeing similar events in South Africa while growing up and expressed gratitude to the event organisers for fulfilling their long-held desire. They also hoped for the event’s continuation and expansion to other areas, thanking the organisers for the opportunity to enjoy such an event.

Despite a slight delay, attendees expressed overall satisfaction with the event.

Khayelihle Khanye, speaking on behalf of the organisers, hailed the event as a success and outlined plans for future expansion and involvement of corporates and charities.

“The Park and Chill event exceeded our expectations, with an impressive turnout and overwhelming support from the Brian Samuriwo Foundation and other sponsors. We’re thrilled with its success and are determined to make it a recurring event, ideally during every holiday, and to expand its scale with the participation of larger brands.

“Our ultimate goal is to use this platform to combat drug and substance abuse within our society,” he said.

Sadly, Khanye said adverse weather conditions forced them to cancel some sporting activities planned for the day.

“Nevertheless, we’re pleased with the overall outcome, especially considering this was the inaugural event of its kind.”