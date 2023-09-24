Dates set for Kwantuthu Comedy Fest 2nd edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ORGANISERS of the Kwantuthu Comedy Festival have unveiled dates for the second edition of the festival which this year will run for four days from the initial three days last year.

The festival meant to tackle all things comedy will be held from October 25 to 28 under the theme “It’s ON”.

The festival’s curator Yananai Mavingire said each day will have a unique theme and style of approach.

“We start of the festival with a theatre day with acts from

Dominican Convent High School Drama Club, Arthur Chikanga who is a Grade seven pupil from Charleston Trust Primary School and Tapiwa Harinangoni who will be the host. We will avail other acts for this day in due course.

“On the second day we have an event dubbed “Bulawayo vs Harare Stand-Up Comedy”. Harare representatives are Nyasha Alois Mupariwa aka ACE, Fortune Tinashe Manyowa aka Tinashe ThisIsIt, Tinotenda Lebohang Kurwaisimba aka Tinoe while Bulawayo representatives are Mbongeni Brandon Masuku, Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu and Denford D’Juni Musvosvi aka D’Juni,” said Mavingire.

Mavingire said they will also have screening of films and a comedy roast.

“On the third day we will have a Short Films Screening. This will see short films written, directed and produced by Dominican Convent High School Drama and Media Club Students being screened after having gone through trainings by Raisedon Baya, Charmaine Mudau and Dumisani Manyathela.

“We will close off the festival through a Roast of Zimbabwe where Babongile Skhonjwa will be the roast master. Those to be roasted are Thapelo Malani (Botswana—Visually Impaired), Joseph Sebeho aka Kagisure (South Africa), Ndiye Tampa aka Triccs (Botswana), Kayumba Nathan Simunhweze aka Smoke (Zambia) and Tshepo Mpiti aka Masapo (Lesotho),” said Mavingire.

@mthabisi_mthire