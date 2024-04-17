Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbra Rwodzi, attends the UN General Assembly Sustainability Week

The Minister Hon Barbara Rwodzi with the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Hon. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno.

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbra Rwodzi, is attending the UN General Assembly Sustainability Week in New York, USA.

This is a platform provided by the USA to Zimbabwe, allowing the country to share its experiences with other member states and showcase its contribution towards the development of a resilient and sustainable tourism industry.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry said Minister Rwodzi emphasized the critical role of sustainable tourism in economic development and its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Minister Rwodzi informed the meeting on various initiatives by Zimbabwe to develop and promote sustainable tourism practices that benefit the economy,” reads the statement.

At the ongoing UN General Assembly, Minister Rwodzi met with Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, who praised the role played by Minister Rwodzi in shaping the tourism industry in Zimbabwe.

“The two countries share excellent relations and are keen to deepen cooperation in Tourism. During the meeting, both Ministers underscored the need to accelerate joint efforts on; cultural exchange programs and capacity building, and eco-tourism programs, among other collaborations,” reads the statement.