Five copper cable thieves nabbed

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

FIVE copper cable thieves were arrested after being found in possession of 2 500 kgs of copper cables valued at nearly US$50 000.

The incident occurred on 14 April at Ngwarati Mine in Kadoma, around 10.30AM.

In a statement, Police said: “On 14th April 2024, police in Kadoma acted on received information and intercepted Donald Magaya, Onismo Magaya, Rabson Mandini, and Takudzwa Mango who were traveling in two white Toyota GD6 motor vehicles, registration number AFU 4025 and AGH 4138, near Ngezi Services Garage, Turf, Kadoma.

“On seeing the police, the suspects’ accomplice, Kupakwashe Mutizira, fled from the scene. The police conducted a search and recovered copper cables weighing 2,572 kilograms valued at US$48 360.00. Subsequently, the four suspects were arrested. The four suspects were interviewed and implicated Innocent Chafera as their accomplice, who was arrested while hiding in a disused mining shaft.”

The police urged members of the public to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of another accomplice who is still at large.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect, Kupakwashe Mutizira who is being sought in connection with this case,” read the statement.