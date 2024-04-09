Munch & Sip makes delicious comeback

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

The Munch & Sip Food and Drink Festival is back with a vibrant celebration of African cuisine and culture, promising attendees a “Taste of Africa” experience. Set to take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) grounds in Bulawayo on April 28, the event continues to be a culinary highlight on the local calendar.

In a recent press statement, the organisers expressed their commitment to showcasing the diverse culinary heritage of Africa, aiming to highlight the continent’s unique ingredients and rich culinary traditions. The last edition in December last year, attracted over 4 000 attendees, setting the stage for this year’s festivities.

A key feature of the upcoming festival is its partnership with Castle Lite, as the official beverage sponsor. Together, they will offer exciting beer pairing experiences and craft cocktails inspired by African flavours, contributing to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere and supporting economic growth in Bulawayo.

“In addition to indulging in delicious food and beverages, attendees can look forward to a line-up of international and local artistes, including renowned musicians such as Jason le Roux, MoT from Micasa, Dolly Ya Mama, and Zimbabwe’s own Tino Chinyani, promising an unforgettable entertainment experience,” event organisers said.

The festival will offer more than just a one-day event as organisers have said they are providing an immersive experience that extends beyond the main festivities. A camping site has been established in the upmarket Hillside suburb for both local and visiting attendees. Moreover, special invitations have been extended to international business expo attendees, enhancing the festival’s cultural diversity.

The fusion of food, beverages, and music has become a beloved tradition on the local showbiz calendar, offering attendees an opportunity to connect, unwind, and savour the best of African cuisine and entertainment.—@MbuleloMpofu