Emerging Hip-hop artiste, Sizipop sends powerful message of love and loyalty with debut single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Emerging hip-hop artiste Sizwe Marumure, known as Sizipop, is making his entrance into the industry with the release of his debut track, “25 Lighter’s”

Available on Spotify, the track features Crystal Carr and delivers a message of love, urging couples to remain committed to their promises.

“25 Lighters”, featuring the talented Crystal Carr, showcases a blend of various influences and talents. Produced by Cory, also known as Slow Motion Soundz, the song highlights the power of collaboration and creative synergy.

Sizipop explained that the essence of the track revolves around the importance of honesty in relationships and the necessity of standing by one’s commitments.

“The concept behind the song stems from the phrase ’25 lighters on my dresser,’ which symbolises hustle. We wanted to convey the idea that the bond between a black man and woman, rooted in friendship and love, is unbreakable. When we have our priorities straight, we can find ease in our endeavors,” said Sizipop.

– @mthabisi_mthire