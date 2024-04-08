Emerging musician, Young Target discovers valuable lessons from international music sensation, Vusa Mkhaya

Mbulelo Mpofu in Johannesburg, South Africa

IN the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, new talent is emerging to captivate audiences and inspire the masses.

One such individual is South Africa-based artiste Young Target (real name Nigel Mhlanga), a promising singer who recently expressed his deep admiration for Austria-based sensation, Vusa Mkhaya.

Young Target credits Mkhaya not only for his exceptional artistry but also for the valuable lessons he has learnt from the seasoned performer.

He alluded to the pair’s collaboration on a single titled, “Cala lami.”

Young Target, burst onto the music as a duo with Doc Shaunz years ago but the pair failed to gain the much-needed popularity and success on streaming platforms and on radio and they relocated to South Africa.

Since then, the talented artiste has been on a meteoric rise, with his hard-hitting bars.

In a recent interview, Young Target opened up about his admiration for Vusa Mkhaya, an accomplished musician known for his fusion of traditional African sounds and contemporary music.

“Working with Vusa Mkhaya has taught me a lot about music. He’s a veteran in the game. The experience was more of a challenge and also great as we had to infuse different genres including imbube, hip-hop, and Amapiano.

“Mkhaya’s commitment to continuous growth and his unwavering passion for music serve as a guiding light in my own artistic journey.

“You can see the love and dedication Vusa pours into every performance and collaboration.

“His stage presence is magnetic, and he has an uncanny ability to connect with the audience on a profound level. He has taught me the importance of authenticity and staying true to oneself,” said Young Target.

Citing Mkhaya’s unique style and infectious energy, Young Target expressed his belief that the Austrian singer’s music transcends borders and resonates with people from all walks of life.

With his newfound inspiration, Young Target is on a mission to create music that not only resonates with listeners but also carries a message of cultural unity and self-discovery.

He said that his fans must be on the look out for a collaborative drill single that he will work on with renowned rapper, POY.

In the past, Young Target has worked with DSK from Mpumalanga, South Africa for a single titled, “Z’yakhala” to reprimand his counterparts on the demerits of partying all night.

He is set to work on visuals for songs in his EP, “Ucheezboi weSintu.”

Mkhaya, on the other hand, had similar admiration for Young Target, citing respect and attention to detail as his unique selling points.

“I remember Young Target very well. Sometimes you work with people but forget them because of the demeanour they exhibit.

“Young Target’s respect and dedication for his craft left a mark on me. With every collaboration, I always come with a clean slate and open mind so as to absorb how I can work with whoever I will be working with at the time.

“Young Target was reliable, respectful and knew what he wanted. If he would ask me again to work, I won’t even hesitate doing that,” said the Austria-based singer. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu