Gweru Prominent Police officer succumbs to Covid-19

Midlands Bureau Chief

RETIRED Senior police officer Assistant Commissioner Leslie Maninge has died.

Asst Comm Maninge succumbed to Covid 19 on Sunday night, his son Prince confirmed yesterday.

He said mourners were gathered at the family house, number 10 Ironkop Shurugwi.

Prince said his father tested positive to Covid 19 last week and was taking medication.

“He was diabetic and on pills, so when he was diagnosed of the Covid 19 virus, he continued to take his pills and other additional medication he got from the hospital and he appeared to be on the recovery path.

His sugar levels suddenly shot up on Sunday and he was given an injection but unfortunately passed on the same night,” he said.

He said the family was devastated on the untimely death of Asst Comm Maninge.

“He was a family man well known in the Midlands province where he served for years as a chief inspector, Superintendent and Chief Superintendent before he was transferred to other provinces,” he said

Asst Comm Maninge served as the Officer Commanding Traffic Midlands and Masvingo region between 2007 and 2010.

He was then transferred to Bulawayo where he was Dispol for Bulawayo metropolitan he was then deployed to Gwenda where he was the Minerals and Border Control Unit Coordinator for Matabeleland South before being transferred to Gwanda where he held the same position before retiring early this year.

Meanwhile, five people succumbed to Covid 19 on Sunday in the Midlands as the province battle to contain a surge in new cases.

According to a report released by the Provincial Covid 19 Taskforce on Monday, the province had five deaths, two in Gokwe South, two in Kwekwe and one in Shurugwi.

The number of new active cases in the province had accumulated to 1 415 while the death toll was now at 220.

The province, according to the report had a total of 6 400 Covid 19 cases and 4 765 recoveries.