Gweru to start conducting PCR tests

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has completed the training of laboratory technicians to start DNA polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in the Midlands Province to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Covid- 19 PCR tests was being done at the National TB Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and the National Reference Laboratory housed at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.

Only rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) were being conducted in the Midlands Province.

The RDT is done to screen Covid-19 cases. If the specimen was positive, it was then referred to Harare or Bulawayo for a confirmation test known as a DNA PCR.

To date, there hasn’t been any confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province.

Midlands Provincial Medical Director and Midlands Province Covid-19 Taskforce epidemiology and technical services chairperson Dr Reginald Mhene said:

“The province will soon start PCR Covid-19 test through the GeneXpert machines. Our laboratory staff were trained on the use of GeneXpert so we are waiting for more cartridges so that we can start PCR in the province. We will now be testing locally instead of sending samples to Bulawayo or Harare,” he said.

Dr Mhene said PCR testing of frontline health staff is also underway.

“PCR is now recommended for all health workers and patients who are admitted especially those with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms. We continue orientation of health care workers and we are extending the services to include uniformed forces technicians for laboratories,” he said.

Dr Mhene said construction of Covid -19 isolation facilities remains a priority adding that mobilisation of personal protective equipment is ongoing.

He said the Midlands Province has just received additional 1 000 rapid-result test kits from the Government which he said is a major boost in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.