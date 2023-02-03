Health ambassadors for economic development holds trade conference

Mr Simon Saunyama and Mr Ganizani Phiri shake hands, at the health and trade conference held in the city on Thursday.

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

HEALTH Ambassadors for Economic Development on Thursday held their health and trade conference in Bulawayo during which they exchanged business ideas on how workers in the health sector can generate money outside work.

Business ideas ranged from farming to clothing production, and pharmaceuticals.

Health ambassadors are people who work in the health system and have been volunteering to treat patients for free during their weekend outreach programmes.

Speaking during the conference, the national deputy chairperson for Health Ambassadors 4ED Mr Ganizani Phiri said they have managed to launch empowerment programmes for their members.

“I encourage my fellow Zimbabweans in the health sector to join hands with our President towards developing our beautiful country. No one will come from overseas or any other country in Africa to build Zimbabwe for us,” he said.

“We should be on the ground working and anyone wishing us good will join in that process of building our country. It is important for us to take all the projects that have started seriously so that our country attains Vision 2030.”

Mr Phiri said the Zimbabwe Project Housing Trust has partnered with Health Ambassadors 4ED and offered them stands at affordable rates.

Bulawayo provincial director for economic development, Mr Simon Saunyama commended the health ambassadors for launching residential schemes.