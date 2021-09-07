Hostile reception for Warriors in Ethiopia: Sub-standard pitch, spicy food ahead of today’s encounter

The Bahir Dah International Stadium which will host Fifa World Cup qualifier between the warriors and Ethiopia

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors had a rude awakening on arrival at Bahir Dar in Ethiopia for their second Fifa World Cup qualifier today when their hosts availed a sub-standard training pitch to them, forcing the technical tram to adjust the team’s training plans.

The Warriors, who drew 0-0 against South Africa in Harare in their opening Group G World Cup qualifier on Friday, were also fed unfamiliar spicy food.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare approached the hotel manager and requested for a change of menu suitable for his players.

But what was of more worry to the Zimbabwe delegation led by Zifa executive committee member Sugar Chagonda is the poor state of training pitch, as the squad could not hold its planned training sessions.

As a result, the Warriors only held one training session at the match venue Bahir Dah International Stadium yesterday.

Today’s match is at 3pm Zimbabwe time.

“We just finished training and loosening up. The training pitch is terrible so we couldn’t do much; the diet has too much spices so we engaged the general manager of the hotel and our team doctor is attending to that,” said Mpandare.

“He said besides the training pitch and spicy food, everything has been smooth with the squad all testing Covid-19 negative.

Today’s encounter will be the fourth between the two nations, with each side winning and drawing one match each.

The first encounter was an international friendly in 1984 at the Addis Ababa International Stadium which ended 2-0 in favour of Ethiopia.

They met again in 1987 in the Cecafa Cup final, which ended 1-1 in regulation time before the Ethiopians prevailed 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

David Mwanza had given Zimbabwe the lead before Gabre Haile equalised for Ethiopia.

In the same tournament the following year, Zimbabwe overcame the Ethiopians 2-1 courtesy of goals from the Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma and Mercedes “Rambo” Sibanda.