‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower’ returns without Busi Lurayi

Netflix’s festive series How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower makes a return for the third season but the late Busi Lurayi, who played the role of Tumi, is not featured.

The series will make a return after two seasons filled with chaos, drama, and a whole lot of Christmas fun. In the third season, the Sellos and Twalas will reunite to celebrate the arrival of Beauty (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu’s (Sandile Mahlangu) bundle of joy.

Joining the cast for season three is Denise Zimba who will play Zama, a vivacious and determined slay queen set to bring more chaos to an already imploding baby shower.

Netflix also shared a message of condolences for the award-winning Lurayi on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage and screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty, and the moments of joy she brought us,” it wrote on its social media platform.

Lurayi was found dead at her residence on Sunday. The cause of her death is yet to be disclosed. In 2021, she won a Safta award (South African Film and Television Awards) for best actress for her role as Tumi.

During the nominees’ ceremony held virtually on Thursday, the festive series bagged 16 nominations for this year’s awards. – TimesLive