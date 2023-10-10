‘I was afraid I’d be deported again’

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

DUE to his prior encounters with the nation’s immigration authorities, South African musician Freddie Gwala had every reason to be concerned about being expelled once more.

Gwala, also known as “Amadamara”, was expelled from the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo international airport in December 2012 for allegedly failing to show a work visa, which is necessary by law for an outside performer to enter the country.

Prior to that incident, Gwala had previously been accused of sneaking into the country by road and later seen performing at several gigs in Bulawayo, a clear violation of the country’s laws. He would later lay the blame on promoters whom he accused of exploiting him and later leaving him at the mercy of the immigration department.

Gwala performed at the Mitre Bar on Saturday night.

The show could also have been cancelled after the artiste was denied entry at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo international airport the previous day when immigration officials discovered a missing vital document for him to set foot into Zimbabwe. This time, however, the promoters wanted to do things the right way and advised Gwala to board the next flight back to Johannesburg while they sorted out his documents.

On Saturday late afternoon, with all his documents now in order, Amadamara arrived in Bulawayo from Johannesburg and walked past the arrivals terminal all smiles.

“Yes, I have been deported before and I was a bit worried that maybe they will deny me entry into Bulawayo again. But this time, the promoters that brought me here did everything right and here I am ready for show later tonight,” said Gwala soon after arriving at the airport.

His love for Bulawayo is still undeniable and so is his affection for the city’s biggest football club – Highlanders.

“I’m not leaving Bulawayo without buying the new Highlanders jersey. It’s a pity I won’t be able to go to Barbourfields Stadium as the promoters told me that Highlanders are not playing in Bulawayo this weekend. I will always love Bulawayo, the city that gives me so much love whenever I’m here,” said Gwala.

Gwala endured himself with Bosso supporters after he penned a song titled Tshilamoya, a yesteryear hit track that has become an anthem to the millions of Bosso fans in Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries.