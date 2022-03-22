“I’m a living legend,” – M.U.S.E

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Most of the time, people celebrate and confer legendary status to those who have passed on, but award-winning Bulawayo-based rapper M.U.S.E who is behind the hit, Pressure believes he is a living legend.

The artiste recently released visuals for his first 2022 production titled “Living Legend”. The song features popular and prominent businessman, news anchor and public speaker Arthur Evans as well as celebrated poet and author Philani A. Nyoni.

M.U.S.E said he deserves legendary status as, “I hate to sound cliché but my track record says it all. From the moment I got involved, I’ve been defying odds. I kept pushing the boundaries. It’s time I let you know that I’m a living legend.

“I actually wrote Living Legend in 2018. At the time, the song was coming from a place of question. Why if I’m receiving all of these nominations am I not at least receiving one award? Why is it if you are saying that I’m so good to my face, you are not booking me? I felt like at the time, I managed to achieve what many artists even fail to do within a 10-year career.

“My path as M.U.S.E. has allowed me to work with the greatest talents in and out Bulawayo. From P.O.Y, Cal Vin, Vuyo Brown, Novuyo Seagirl and of course Def Jams newest inductee Asaph. Now my music career has led me to one of my other passions, acting. I’m now part of the cast of national hit drama Wenera. Again, I’m working alongside great artistes and sharpening iron with iron,” he said.

M.U.S.E expressed gratitude when quizzed on working with industry captains in the form of Nyoni and Evans and said the experience was incredible.

“I’ve actually known Arthur for quite a long time. We see and speak with each other often. My choosing him for this project wasn’t because of who he is as a public figure. Arthur is a purposeful person. His decisions are precise and well thought through.

“This is what I’ve learned about him over our years of knowing each other. With that being said, working with people that keep you grounded, that give you purpose and that are willing to help you achieve is an incredible thing and that’s what I’ve taken away from working with Arthur over the last few years.

“Working with Philani has been just as amazing. He is a great creative. Being an artiste of his calibre always gives an opportunity to learn and add to who I am as an artiste,” added the rapper.

The song was produced by Phanas and the video was filmed by Nyoni who relished working with “industry greats”.

“It was an honour and amazing experience working with M.U.S.E and Arthur Evans and to see that they appreciated my filming skills was so reinvigorating,” said Nyoni.

Arthur Evans was equally excited about the collaborative effort, citing comparison of M.U.S.E’s story with that of his (Arthur) parents.

“It’s actually my first ever feature on a music video so I’m naturally excited. M.U.S.E’s story is one of courage and strength and it reminds of my father and mother, two people that in my opinion will forever be legends for the courage, strength, tenacity they showed and the achievements they have under their belts. I can only hope that one day I will be granted legend status for my efforts as well,” he said.

Moving forward, M.U.S.E will be releasing a lot of visuals and also representing Zimbabwe at the Livewires Hip Hop Festival to be hosted in Johannesburg this May. – @eMKlass_49