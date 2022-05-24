IN PICTURES: Prophet Itayi Ukama’s birthday celebrations

Prophet Itami Ukama and his wife, prophetess Elizabeth Ukama cut the birthday cake

Chronicle Online Reporter

Abundant Life Revival Mission international founder and lead pastor, prophet Itayi Ukama last week Tuesday celebrated his birthday at Cresta Churchill Hotel in Bulawayo.

He turned 52.

Prophet Ukama’s birthday celebrations, held on Tuesday night, were graced by church members and family.

Over the years the church he leads has embarked on philanthropic works that have seen it send under privileged children to school.

The church has also hosted health expos in rural areas in Matabeleland North and South.

The last expo was held in Lupane’s Ndwane area where over a thousand villagers benefited from a free medical outreach programme organised by Abundant Life Revival Mission International Church in partnership with health service providers from Bulawayo.

The one-day medical outreach was held at Ndwane Primary School on Saturday.

12 doctors, who included dentists, opticians, ophthalmologists, general practitioners and other health providers made up the team that donated their time and expertise to attend to people with various ailments.

The goals of Abundant Life Revival Mission International Church are to: “affect and to influence Communities for Christ, not only through preaching the gospel but by also undertaking projects to facilitate infrastructural development of those communities.

“To minister emotional, spiritual and physical healing to all who would run to the Lord for salvation.

“To build up strong families that will influence communities, cities and nations.

“To raise and develop strong, influential and vibrant leaders who shall impact the whole world in various disciplines and spheres of life.

“To propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ and spread its influence through deployment of missions to various parts of the world as well as planting churches.

“To propagate Jesus Christ as the Good Samaritan to the needy, heartbroken, sick, wounded and disfranchised members of the society through charitable work.”