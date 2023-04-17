Independence Day pool tournament in Bulawayo

THE Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) has lined up an Independence singles tournament which is set for Palace Hotel on Tuesday.

BPPA publicity officer Osbornewells Dziko said registration for the tournament is ongoing.

“As part of celebrating Independence Day, we have decided to have a singles competition which will be played in a race-to-two format. Registration is on and the entry fee is US$5. The winner will walk away with US$200,” said Dziko.

BPPA is also readying for the Zimbabwe Women Pool Association (ZWPA) monthly national tournament which is scheduled for May 6 at the same venue.

The event which will take place at Palace Hotel is set to attract the country’s top female pool players. Some of the top names for the tournament will include the likes of Christine Sengwe, Petronella Sibanda and Maria Mubata.

Registration fees are pegged at US$15.

