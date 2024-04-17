Bosso, DeMbare ready for Uhuru duel

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

ALL is set for the Independence Cup final pitting giants Dynamos and Highlanders at Murambinda B High School tomorrow, with the country’s biggest two teams arriving in this Manicaland district late yesterday afternoon.

The titanic showdown will put the icing on the cake as the country celebrates its 44th Independence anniversary at the same venue.

DeMbare and Bosso were yesterday accompanied by Premiership fellows Simba Bhora who wrap up today’s Children’s Party with a date against Manica Diamonds.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

The three teams had a feel of the newly-constructed 20 000-seater stadium before they proceeded to Mutare where they are camped, together with Manica Diamonds at a five-star hotel, courtesy of the Government.

Sports and Recreation Commission representative, Simba Gochera said all was set for the two matches, which the Murambinda folk are eagerly waiting for.

“The teams have now gathered and they have had a feel of the stadium at Murambinda B High School,” he said.

“Dynamos, Highlanders and Simba Bhora are all happy with the condition of the pitch and they have proceeded to Mutare where they are camped.

“Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds will square off (today) in a match that marks the handing over of the Independence hosting torch from Mashonaland Central-based Simba Bhora to Manicaland’s Manica Diamonds.

“The match will be played at 3pm after the Children’s Party while Dynamos and Highlanders will face-off in the Independence Cup final on Thursday (tomorrow).

“We are looking forward to exciting games as we celebrate our Independence as a nation.”

With people in Murambinda looking forward to the bumper Dynamos versus Highlanders match, both giants have promised to deliver on the pitch.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe and his Highlanders counterpart Kelvin Kaindu have since promised to field their strongest squads.

Last year, the giants fielded their full strength squads in an exciting final at Mupfure Stadium in Mt Darwin where the main Independence celebrations were held. Bosso won that match 5-3 on penalties, after the teams could not be separated in regulation time that ended in a goalless draw.

DeMbare vice-captain, Emmanuel Jalai said they will be out to win the cup they lost last year. “It’s always good to be part of the festivities as we celebrate our country’s Independence. As Dynamos, this is one game that we always want to win and put the trophy in a special place,” said Jalai.

“We have played second fiddle to Highlanders for the past few years in this match, but this time around we want to go out there and try to win.

“It is a big motivation to be playing the match in Murambinda, where we know there is a good number of our supporters. We are promising fireworks.”

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leading scorer, Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders said his club is out to defend the crown.

“As Highlanders, we are heading to Murambinda, to celebrate our country’s Independence and make sure we also celebrate glory on the field of play,” he said.

“We have enjoyed dominance over Dynamos in this match over the past few years. We simply want to continue on that path. It will be a good game and the people will love it, but we want to make sure that we win the match.”