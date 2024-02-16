Ingutsheni Central Hospital to house National Rehabilitation Centre

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

PLANS are underway to establish a national rehabilitation centre at Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo, which will provide specialised services for drug and substance abuse victims as the scourge continues to wreak havoc in communities across the country.

The development follows multi-stakeholder engagements and strategies that have been put in place to address drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe.

Late last year, the Government declared drug and substance abuse menace a national disaster, lamenting its baleful impact especially on the youths.

The obtaining situation prompted Government to adopt swift mitigation measures including establishing reaction teams from the national to village level.

The prevalence of drug and substance abuse in communities has reached alarming levels, jeopardising not only the present but also the future.

In response to this growing crisis, Government is taking proactive steps, working closely with key stakeholders. According to the World Health Organisation, about 450 000 people in Zimbabwe have either a drug or alcohol use disorder while about 5 000 young people that are attended to at health facilities a month, admit to regular drinking and 15 percent admit to regular cannabis use.

It is further estimated that approximately 60 percent of patients admitted to mental health institutions are there as a result of drug-related problems.

Ingutsheni Hospital, the biggest psychiatric hospital admits such abusers for treatment and plans are underway to ensure they have a facility within the public institution for rehabilitation.

Once set up, the rehabilitation centre will be the first of its kind in the southern region, which does not have a single public facility to rehabilitate drug abusers.

In an interview, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Cde Sleiman Kwindini said he was planning a visit to Ingutsheni to kickstart the process.

“As the Ministry of Health and Child Care, we are doing everything to ensure members of the public have access to quality health care. I have been engaging with Ingutsheni and have planned a trip in the coming few weeks so that we visit and deliberate on the hospital,” he said.

“Ingutsheni is one of the hospitals we want to upgrade to rehabilitation centres to cater for these drug and substance abusers,” said Cder Kwindini.

Psychologist Ms Jacqueline Nkomo said the move is commendable and will ensure those abusing drugs get the necessary help.

“One of the challenges we are facing is that after treatment these youths do not have an institution that offers therapy and other programmes to help them conquer the addiction. Some claim Ingutsheni is a place for psychotic patients only but with a rehabilitation centre I am sure more people will come out seeking help,” she said.

The mental health referral hospital provides psychiatric care to hundreds of patients, most of whom are drug and substance abusers.

“I would suggest that they employ people who are experts in that area and people who have gone through rehab and survivors of drug abuse to be educators,” said Ms Nkomo.

She said hearing it from someone who has walked the path and conquered has more impact than just hearsay.

“We need role models to help the affected and to inspire the youths to overcome these addictions for a more productive Bulawayo and Zimbabwe,” said Ms Nkomo.