Injury setback haunts Siamalonga

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs’ versatile defender Charlton Siamalonga’s has seen his topflight league return delayed by a shin injury

Charlton Siamalonga was one of the best performers for Arenel last season.

Though he helped Arenel gain promotion, he chose to join Chiefs in the Premiership instead.

Siamalonga has expressed disappointment with the injury saying it was heart-breaking to go through such a setback at the beginning of a new season.

He said he had worked very hard last season and was looking forward to an even better season with Bulawayo Chiefs.

“I am disappointed my brother. When I think all the hard work l put in last year to try and revive my career and all the work after being ditched by Bosso, now it’s an injury I’m hurt,” said the soft-spoken defender.

Despite the setback, he mentioned that his motivation remains the same and he is doing everything possible to recover and help the team to perform better.

Siamalonga said he would be removing the plaster cast from his leg in two weeks and mentioned that he was undergoing physiotherapy to regain his fitness and mobility.

Siamalonga made his premiership debut at former Castle Lager champions Highlanders FC in 2018 before joining the invincible 2023 Southern Region Division Champions Arenel.