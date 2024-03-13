Investigating well water contamination: A key contributor to cholera outbreaks

Costa Matyavira

According to UNICEF Sudan, cholera is a highly infectious disease that is caused by eating food or using water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae and is an easily treatable diarrhoeal disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO), also insists that cholera transmission is closely linked to inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

Contaminated water sources are a major contributor of cholera outbreaks and waterborne diseases such as typhoid fever, dysentery, hepatitis A and polio around the globe especially in developing countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

Below is evidence of photos of wells taken in Zimbabwe recently.

The pictures are a clear evidence that wells whether deep or shallow if not properly constructed and managed can be a major source of cholera and other disease outbreaks.

The following factors can propagate spread of cholera.