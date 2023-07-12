Iran President on State visit to Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PRESIDENT of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to VISIT Zimbabwe tomorrow for a one-day State visit that will see the two countries signing a number of Memoranda of Understanding in various fields.

Zimbabwe and Iran enjoy cordial relations that date back to the early 1980s when they entered into diplomatic relations.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said during the visit, the Iranian President will hold bilateral discussions with President Mnangagwa.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency (H.E) Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, is scheduled to undertake a One Day State Visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe on 13 July 2023.

“During the State Visit, HE. Dr Raisi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mangagwa. During the visit, several MoU’s are expected to be signed as the two nations deepen their ties,” said Mr Mugejo.

He said Zimbabwe and Iran established diplomatic relations in February 1983.

Over the years, bilateral ties have grown tremendously, underpinned by our shared aspirations and mutual support including at the international level, said Mr Mugejo.

He said under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has dispatched several High-Level delegations to Iran, as part of efforts to consolidate our gains, while leveraging on the existing solid political foundation.

Similarly, Iran has also sent several High-Level Missions to Zimbabwe in the spirit of growing relations further.

“It is instructive that the State visit comes against the backdrop of the Eighth and Ninth Sessions of the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), held in August 2022 in Harare and Tehran in February 2023 respectively.

“At these two JPCC’s, Zimbabwe and Iran committed to intensify cooperation across various sectors including trade, commerce, agriculture, mining, health and energy among others,” added Mr Mugejo.

The State visit to Zimbabwe by President Raisi will consolidate the gains of longstanding relationship in fulfilment win-win cooperation.