Journalists undergo election reporting training

Nqobile Tshili

JOURNALISTS from the southern parts of the country are undergoing election training in Bulawayo to equip them with skills to improve coverage of polls.

Zimbabwe is gearing towards harmonised elections to be held between July 26 and August 26.

President Mnangagwa recently revealed that he will soon announce the election date, while political parties have started preparing for the polls.

Journalists from both private and public media are participating in the workshop.

The attendees are from media houses in Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) has organised the training and seasoned Kenyan journalist David Aduda is conducting the training.

In attendance is the Zuj secretariat led by Perfect Hlongwane and the Zimbabwe Media Commission represented by Commissioner Aleck Ncube is also in attendance.

Journalists are being equipped with skills for covering the cycle of an election.

The media has been challenged to provide citizens with adequate information so that the electorate can make informed decisions as they vote.

Journalists are also being equipped with skills of how they need to protect themselves in covering volatile situations.

