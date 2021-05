Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

BULAWAYO Fire and Ambulance Services has been called to Mpilo Central Hospital to put out another fire whose cause remains unknown.

This comes barely 48 hours after another one which left 39 healthcare workers without accommodation, clothes and food.

Acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya says investigations are under way to establish the cause of the second fire incident.

More details to follow…