JUST IN: Basketball Union of Zimbabwe awaits FIBA Under-15 skills challenge results

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) is awaiting official publication of results from the FIBA Under-15 skills challenge African Qualifiers that took place at the weekend.

The FIBA Under-15 Skills Challenge saw top African basketball playing nations squaring off against each other in a virtual dribbling, passing and shooting event.

Zimbabwe held its Skills Challenges at the University of Zimbabwe at the weekend.

“We held a successful event and we are confident we did well as a country. Videos were sent to FIBA by the participating countries and we await official publication of the results,” said Buz president Joe Mujuru.

Other countries that took part in the competition are Egypt, Gabon, Guinea, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Angola, Madagascar, Uganda, Ethopia, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Tunisia, Rwanda, Morroco, Namibia and Mauritius. – @innocentskizoe