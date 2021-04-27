JUST IN: Zimbabwe Rugby Union hands over PPEs to Mat’land board

lnnocent Kurira

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has donated protective equipment to the Matebeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) as part of its efforts to ensure a safe return to the game.

Last month, ZRU met stakeholders in Bulawayo to determine their state of preparedness ahead of the resumption of the game in the city.

Major concerns raised by stakeholders were that they could not fund themselves to resume activities and ZRU has since taken upon itself the responsibility to assist clubs.

ZRU vice-president Martin Shone yesterday handed over PPEs to MRFB.

“We continue with the work towards full resumption and this gesture is to ensure that soon we will have the game back. We are also pleased that our Lady Sables have also received Covid-19 vaccines,” said Shone.

Bulawayo is set to host a schools festival that ZRU is already planning for.

The union says the competition will be similar to the Dairiboard Zimbabwe Rugby Festival, the biggest schools’ rugby festivals in Zimbabwe.

The festival has grown to become one of the biggest rugby tournaments in the world, attracting schools from the southern African region. – @innocentskizoe