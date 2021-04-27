JUST IN: Zimbabwe Rugby Union hands over PPEs to Mat’land board

27 Apr, 2021 - 09:04 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Zimbabwe Rugby Union hands over PPEs to Mat’land board ZRU vice-president and Martin Shone hands over equipment to MRFB representative

The Chronicle

lnnocent Kurira

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has donated protective equipment to the Matebeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) as part of its efforts to ensure a safe return to the game.

Last month, ZRU met stakeholders in Bulawayo to determine their state of preparedness ahead of the resumption of the game in the city.

Major concerns raised by stakeholders were that they could not fund themselves to resume activities and ZRU has since taken upon itself the responsibility to assist clubs.

ZRU vice-president Martin Shone yesterday handed over PPEs to MRFB.

Lady Sables get vaccinated

“We continue with the work towards full resumption and this gesture is to ensure that soon we will have the game back. We are also pleased that our Lady Sables have also received Covid-19 vaccines,” said Shone.

Bulawayo is set to host a schools festival that ZRU is already planning for.

The union says the competition will be similar to the Dairiboard Zimbabwe Rugby Festival, the biggest schools’ rugby festivals in Zimbabwe.

The festival has grown to become one of the biggest rugby tournaments in the world, attracting schools from the southern African region. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting