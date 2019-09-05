JUST IN: Dr Malinga performance cancelled!

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu

SOUTH Africa’s entertainer Dr Malinga has cancelled his scheduled performance in Bulawayo at Skyz Metro FM’s Umcimbi Wabantu this Saturday, due to the xenophobic attacks in his country.

Umcimbi Wabantu is the stations celebrating its third anniversary and will be held at the Large City Hall car park.

In a statement, Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said: “Skyz Metro FM regrets to inform our valued listeners and partners that due to the unfortunate xenophobic events in South Africa, Doctor Malinga has requested not to appear at the Umcimbi Wabantu Concert scheduled for 7 September 2019. Doctor Malinga has indicated that he is heartbroken and condemns in the strongest terms the violence of Africans by fellow Africans.

However Phiri said, Umcimbi Wabantu will continue as scheduled without Dr Malinga.

“Despite this unfortunate turn of circumstances, Umcimbi Wabantu will continue as scheduled. We therefore assure the community of Bulawayo that the party goes on and their station will deliver a show to remember. We call on them to turn up in their usual large numbers.”

Dr Malinga’s cancellation follows Mafikizolo also doing so yesterday for their concert today in Harare because of the xenophobic attacks.

