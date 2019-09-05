JUST IN: SRC petitioned over netball governance

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A group of concerned netball administrators in the country have petitioned the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) over what they said was the reckless violation of good corporate governance tenets by the Zimbabwe Netball Association leadership.

The concerned petitioners, in their  letter to the supreme sports body’s director general Prince Mupaziriho which they referenced ‘gross irregularities in netball governance’, sight disregard and violation of Zina’s constitution as well as the failure to meet the requirements  of the SRC Act by Zina.

“We are a group of netball representatives who wish to register our reservations in the governance of netball by Zina,” reads part of the petition which is in possession of Chronicle Sport.

They claimed that the netball association, led by Leticia Chipandu is operating using different constitutions which has led to a number of team not affiliating to Zina because of lack of transparency.

More to follow….

 

