JUST IN: Gabriel Nyoni’s GN27 now official perfume of Bulawayo Chiefs

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Gabriel Nyoni’s GN27 is now the official perfume of Bulawayo Chiefs, the club announced on Wednesday.

Under the new partnership, GN27 will supply Chiefs with its top of the range perfumes and accessories as well as the team’s toiletries.

Nyoni, who plays for Cape Umoya in the South African GladAfrica Championship, sustained severe broken foot bones during a league game in February and doctors informed him he might not play again.

Nyoni took the misfortune in his stride and ventured into the perfume manufacturing business.

He now manufactures 100 percent undiluted long-lasting oil-based perfumes inspired by Designer Brands.

“We are pleased to announce that we have gotten into a partnership with GN27 perfumes. This arrangement sees GN27 become the official perfume for Bulawayo Chiefs. This will be the scent of the team for on and off the field,” read a statement by Chiefs.

“GN27 is a perfume brand that was created by our former player Gabriel Nyoni and it is befitting we have chosen to honour the contribution by Gabriel Nyoni during the early days of Bulawayo Chiefs through accepting GN27 perfumes as the official perfume of Bulawayo Chiefs. GN27 is a perfume ‘Built for The Ninjas by a Ninja’.”

Chiefs say the partnership will help enhance the club’s brand visibility.

“We are delighted to accept this gesture from Gabriel as it becomes our way of helping him grow his brand through brand visibility. It becomes our pleasure to see us get associated with initiatives that are being done by our former player beyond football,” said Chiefs communications officer Thulani ‘Javas’ Sibanda.

He said the partnership will go a long way in incentivising their players as this gesture will also extend to their immediate families. – @innocentskizoe