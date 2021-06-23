JUST IN: Global Esports Federation board marks 18 months of expansive growth

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Global eSports Federation (GEF) reaffirmed its commitment to advance the universal values of equality, diversity, inclusion, fair play and innovation, and will continue to elevate and expand opportunities in esports worldwide.

Following its fourth board meeting held last week, Chris Chan, GEF president, said the 93 member federations are looking to the future with real optimism as they continue to expand and develop tangible initiatives in service to the esports community.

“We have announced three Global Esports Games; the first slated for December this year. We continue to welcome even more partners and member federations into the GEF family; promoting a safe, inclusive and healthy esports ecosystem for all,” said Chan.

Paul Foster, GEF chief executive officer, outlined the pathway for continued growth, adding that GEF was established to enhance the credibility, legitimacy and prestige for esports.

“We convene the world’s communities in esports, active esports, digital technologies, standards, education and wellness. Through our various Global Social Impact Initiatives (GSII), we unlock the boundless opportunities for every single person everywhere to be part of the dynamic future of esports in a #worldconnected,” said Foster.

In accordance with the GEF constitution, the meeting commenced with electing the chair of the Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games organising committee, Her Excellency Ng Shin Ein, who is

Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Hungary, as a GEF board member.

With her appointment, the representation of women in the GEF rises to 35%, up from 11% just 18 months ago.

The GEF continues to lead in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion in esports globally, through the hosting of the first #worldconnected women Global Forum last month, led by GEF vice-president and Olympian Charmaine Crooks.

“The board is made up of diverse and distinguished leaders, and it’s my privilege to be a part of this team. The Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games will be a pioneering endeavour. With the support of the GEF and my colleagues in the organising committee, I look forward to delivering a groundbreaking event come December,” said Ng Shin Ein.

The inaugural Global Esports Games will showcase the energy of esports through competitions and a dynamic programme of activities, including GEFestival; a platform to celebrate the inclusive esports culture encompassing music, art, technology, fashion, food, the creative and passion economies and industries.

Meanwhile, the first ever annual #worldconnected awards will recognise various accomplishments within the world’s esports community.