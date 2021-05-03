JUST IN: Gwanda introduces pre-paid parking

Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

GWANDA Municipality has introduced pre-paid parking in the mining town as part of efforts to boost revenue collection.

Under the pre-paid parking system, all cars are expected to pay a fixed parking fee.

Parking discs will be sold at council revenue offices and can also be obtained from marshals who will be manning the streets.

The parking times will apply from Monday to Friday between 8AM to 5PM and Saturday from 8AM to 1PM.

The areas include from 1st Avenue (corner koBrowns) to Sixth Avenue (corner Prisons) around the CBD.

In a notice, Gwanda Municipality Director of Finance Mr Xolani Dube said motorists will be expected to pay, RTGS$100 per hour or equivalent in foreign currency.

The move is part of efforts to decongest the CBD and improve council cash inflows.

“Implementation of pre-paid parking will commence with effect from 1st May 2021. The municipality will commence traffic control by way of charging vehicle parking fees in the CBD, through its traffic by-laws as empowered by the Municipal Traffic Laws Enforcement Act (Chapter 29:10).

“Parking charges will be RTGS$100 per hour, RTGS$800 the whole day, RTGS$4500 for a month and RTGS$42 000 for the whole year,” said Mr Dube.

In an interview Monday, Mr Dube urged business operators to pay the parking fees in advance to avoid their vehicles being clamped.

“Businesses are particularly encouraged to pay long-term parking fees in advance to avoid inconveniences as defaulters’ vehicle will be clamped and tow away without any further reminder.

“The marshals are expected to be visible on the roads beginning later today (yesterday) as we were finishing certain procedures” said Mr Dube.

@mthabisi_mthire