JUST IN: India’s Bollywood to boost tourism and film in Zimbabwe

India ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr. Vijay Khanduja (right) addresses Bulawayo city council and government officials tour Bulawayo on a mission for investiment opportunities. From left are the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi and Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube. (file photo)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

AN Indian business delegation, which visited Bulawayo last week, has expressed willingness to set up an India-Zimbabwe Film Commission to create synergies between Bollywood and the local film industry, which will promote art and tourism.

Bollywood is the Indian popular film industry based in Mumbai. It is India’s top and one of the world’s largest film industries in terms of films produced and released each year.

India Africa Trade Council corporate relations, entertainment, films and music director, Mr Wali Kashvi, said they were in the process of setting up an Indo Zimbabwe Film Commission.

“We are looking at skills in the film and movie industry, then we look at a skills exchange and how the cultural exchange can happen because the idea is to do it in a more structured form,” he said.

“So, we are in the process of setting up an Indo Zimbabwe Film Commission, which will then be the umbrella under which we drive the entire benefits that can be extended to both countries,”

Mr Kashvi said the partnership would also facilitate other programmes that would lead to mutual gains in the entertainment, film and music industry. He observed that during their tour of Zimbabwe they realised that locals were so very creative, skilled and knowledgeable.

“There is this keenness to bring about change by the people and that is so impressive. Among other things the weather and the places here are so amazing. Such beautiful weather that we experienced is good in terms of large crowds for films,” said Mr Kashvi.

“We want to try to bring in Bollywood tourism or shoots into Zimbabwe. This will get them to see the Zimbabwean culture and explore the locations and somewhere in the drop promote these Zimbabwean cultures.”