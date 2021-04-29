JUST IN: Karate training to start on Monday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Provincial Karate Association chairperson Sensei Ndabezinhle Mazibuko says they will resume training activities next week at Raylton Sports Club.

“After over 400 days of inactivity we are back in the Dojo. For now, we are just focusing on training activities and not competitions. On Mondays and Wednesdays, sessions will be at Raylton Sports Club, while Parkview Sports Club will host Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays. Strict covid-19 protocols will be followed as we resume training,” said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko is also head of the legal commission at the newly formed Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF).

The federation recently appointed interim provincial karate executive committees as it forges ahead with plans to establish solid structures across the country.

Appointed chairpersons of the provinces are Tinyiko Halamani (Harare), Rhodesia Mhosva (Mashonaland Central), Prichard Zishumba (Mashonaland East), Simeon Janji (Mashonaland West), Monica Peters (Masvingo), Greatmans Sibanda (Matabeleland North) and Lloyd Mukucha (Midlands).

Consultations are underway to make appointments in Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

ZNKF was formed to ensure that semi-contact karate members comply with statutes of the World Karate Federation, which bars its members from having sporting relationships with other karate associations not recognised by WKF. – @innocentskizoe