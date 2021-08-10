JUST IN: KAZA TFCA secretariat makes two new appointments

Rutendo Nyeve, Hwange Correspondent

THE Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) secretariat has announced two new appointments with Zimbabwean journalist Luckmore Safuli joining the regional institution.

Safuli joins the secretariat as its communications and marketing officer while Mr Boniface Madieletsa from Botswana is the organisation’s new accountant, effective 01 August 2021.

The former ZBC News Victoria Falls correspondent, Safuli is a seasoned wildlife journalist who is expected not only to represent the country at the regional organization but bring in a wealth of communication experience, and in particular an understanding of the importance of tourism and wildlife management in relation to community livelihoods.

Mr Boniface Madieletsa is a qualified Associate of Accounting Technician from Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) with experience in financial performance evaluation, risk assessment, and cost accounting from working in several institutions including SOS Children’s Village, Mass International, Team Engineers, Mass International and Grant Thornton (Botswana).

KAZA TFCA executive director, Dr Nyambe Nyambe, said the Secretariat was delighted to have been able to secure the services of the two new staff, given their respective experience and backgrounds.

“We are excited for these two appointments, which will make significant contributions to the operations of the KAZA secretariat, leveraging their respective experiences to help strengthen KAZA TFCA,” said Dr Nyambe.

The Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) secretariat was established in 2011 by the KAZA Partner States to manage the day-to-day operations of the TFCA.

Its overall mandate is to facilitate the development of KAZA TFCA into a world-class conservation area and premier tourism destination. The mandate is executed under the guidance of KAZA Partner States with support from development partners and a consortium of stakeholders.

