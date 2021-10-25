JUST IN: Mine workers fall down shaft and die

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO Mangwe mine workers died after they fell into a 50-metre-deep shaft.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Thuthukani Mine in Mpoengs on October 22 at around 10AM.

She said Cleopas Moyo (28) and Prosper Ncube (27) were descending into the shaft when a hoist they were using developed a fault and crashed down the shaft.

”I can confirm that we recorded a fatal mine accident at Thuthukani Mine in Mpoengs area where two mine workers died. The two descended into a 50-metre-deep shaft using a hoist.

”Along the way the hoist developed a mechanical fault and made a free fall and crashed down the mine taking the two mine workers down with it. They sustained head injuries and bruises as a result of the accident and they died on the spot,” she said.

Insp Mangena said other mine workers who were at the scene retrieved the bodies of their workmates from the shaft. She said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the bodies were ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

She said investigations were underway.

Insp Mangena called on mine operators to ensure that the work environment was safe for their employees.

“We continue to record fatal accidents in mining areas as a result of mechanical faults. We call on mine operators, mine owners and managers to ensure that their equipment is constantly inspected and serviced to ensure that it’s working property so that workers are not exposed to danger. Mine operators also have to ensure that their working environment is safe.

“Mine workers also have to ensure that their safety is prioritised and they should also work in safe areas. It’s also important for mine workers to put on safety clothing when working,” she said.

